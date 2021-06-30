Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.10

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCRTF stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

