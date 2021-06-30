Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.10

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LCRTF stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
