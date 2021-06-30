JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.28 on Monday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.