JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $21.28 on Monday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

