EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75.

