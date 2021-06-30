Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. Puma has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

