Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE opened at $155.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

