BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

