BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
