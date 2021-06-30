Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $40.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

AVXL opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

