Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to “Buy”

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s buyouts including Pine Run Midstream and the pending deal of Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand its operations. Also, the utility’s arm signed a joint venture (JV) with SHV Energy to boost its production capacity. It disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debts, and is paying regular dividends and raising the same to add shareholder value for 34 straight years. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. It is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental challenges in domestic and international activities. Any delay in the completion of capital projects is an added woe.”

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. UGI has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

