Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

