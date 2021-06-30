Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innodata and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million 3.39 $620,000.00 N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.23 $102.90 million $0.61 51.03

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innodata and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 2.07% 4.45% 2.25% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innodata beats TELUS International (Cda) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation. This segment also provides services for clients in the information industry that relate to content operations and product development. The Synodex segment offers an intelligent data platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an intelligent data platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as and social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

