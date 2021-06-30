salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Critical Contrast

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 8 1 2.67 salesforce.com 0 7 27 1 2.83

Ping Identity presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.01%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $278.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 7.86 -$11.89 million $0.17 137.12 salesforce.com $21.25 billion 10.71 $4.07 billion $2.57 95.65

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. salesforce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -9.26% 0.46% 0.35% salesforce.com 19.88% 8.02% 5.26%

Volatility and Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Ping Identity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

