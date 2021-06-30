Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce $315.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.06 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

