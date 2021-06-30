Brokers Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

WGO opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

