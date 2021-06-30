Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $66.35 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.