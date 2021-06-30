$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

FLO stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

