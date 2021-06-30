Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

FRA:ZAL opened at €102.45 ($120.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.82. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

