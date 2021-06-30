Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brenntag in a research note issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

BNTGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

