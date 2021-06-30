Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 286.50 ($3.74), with a volume of 446,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70). Also, insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

