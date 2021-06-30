Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 4,675.0% in June

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 4,675.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.