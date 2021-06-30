Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 343.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

