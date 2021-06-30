Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.49. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 1,191,824 shares changing hands.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$813.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.98). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Participation (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

