Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$182.99. Cargojet shares last traded at C$182.79, with a volume of 196,919 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 854.16.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

