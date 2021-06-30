Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €149.00 ($175.29). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €148.00 ($174.12), with a volume of 276,172 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.