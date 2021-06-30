McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18). McBride shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 191,442 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £155.04 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.71.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.