Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

