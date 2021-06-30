Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
