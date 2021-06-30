Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

