Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $10.99 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

