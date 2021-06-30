First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.14 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

