Raymond James Downgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Outperform

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

