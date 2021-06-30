Mizuho Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $154.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.72 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

