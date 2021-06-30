The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.