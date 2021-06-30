Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,112 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $347.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.54. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $228.58 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.