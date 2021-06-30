Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,112 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $347.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.54. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $228.58 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
