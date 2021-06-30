$19.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report sales of $19.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $158,037,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLMN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a P/E ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

