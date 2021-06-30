Comparing Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 5.41% 18.27% 3.80% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Alberton Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $37.64 billion 0.10 -$91.00 million ($1.13) -41.54 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and Alberton Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

