Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vaccitech plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Vaccitech stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford purchased 600,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

