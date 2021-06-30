Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Lifted by Analyst

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ABC opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

