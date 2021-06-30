Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) to Hold

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.44.
About QAD
QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.
