Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) to Hold

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

