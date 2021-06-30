United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.