PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.49% from the company’s previous close.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.