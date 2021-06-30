Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BFRA opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.09. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.
