Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.62. Swisscom shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 12,038 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

