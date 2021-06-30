Berenberg Bank Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.31.

NTR opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

