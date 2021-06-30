Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Decreases By 65.4%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 189,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. CPMG Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APEN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

APEN opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. Analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

