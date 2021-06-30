Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,102 ($40.53). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,097 ($40.46), with a volume of 568,099 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,174.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $114,696 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

