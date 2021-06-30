Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 660,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

