Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ESC opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.46. Escape Hunt has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65).

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

