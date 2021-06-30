Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s previous close.

SRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.32. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

