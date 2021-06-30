St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.