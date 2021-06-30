Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

