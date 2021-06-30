Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
