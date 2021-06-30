Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

